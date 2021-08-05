Hamilton County Now Offers Paid Parental Leave

The United States lacks a permanent and comprehensive paid family and medical leave policy. This makes our country the only industrialized nation in the world to not guarantee any paid leave for workers. When it come to parental leave, Hamilton County is taking a step forward.

The Hamilton County Commission voted in June to offer all county employees eight weeks of paid parental leave and the ability to take four extra weeks unpaid. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new parental leave policy is Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus; and Hamilton County Public Health Maternal and Child Health Coordinator Ali Kathman.

