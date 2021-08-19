© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Can Community-Led Efforts Help Address Cincinnati's Gun Violence?

Published August 19, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
A spike in shootings and homicides in Cincinnati neighborhoods has made headlines this summer, and the push for solutions to community violence continues.

Amid calls for solutions, Cincinnati City Council Member Greg Landsman has suggested legislation that would provide funding for community cleanup and safety efforts, innovative ideas developed by community members and training in policing strategies meant to prevent violent crime.

Landsman joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about his proposal. Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Colonel Mike Johns will also join the program to explain PIVOT, a multi-pronged strategy involving data CPD has been using since 2016.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

