New Book Explores Ohio's Role In A Pivotal Civil War Battle

As the Civil War raged in 1862, the Confederate Army was looking to take the offensive. In September of that year, General Robert E. Lee invaded Maryland with his full army, intent on showing that the rebels could fight and win outside the war's southern theater.

But the Union Army was having none of it. In a brutal clash starting Sept. 16 in Washington County, Maryland, Union forces under Major General George B. McClellan fought the Confederate Army to a standstill. The conflict produced the deadliest single day in American military history with almost 23,000 casualties. The battle is notable for another reason, however. The show of force by the Union is said to have convinced President Abraham Lincoln to issue the Emancipation Proclamation.

Ohioans played a major role in the pivotal battle. Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about his new book exploring the Buckeye State's contribution to the conflict, Ohio At Antietam, is author Daniel Welch.

