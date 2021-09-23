Black Music Walk Of Fame Coming To Cincinnati

Cincinnati's connection to the music industry runs deep, especially in regards to Black musicians. Now there are plans to honor those acts with a Black Music Walk of Fame. The project is spearheaded by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece and will be at the entrance of the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center at The Banks.

The new space will be dedicated exclusively to recognizing influential Black musicians from Southwest Ohio. Reece hopes to have space completed in time for the Cincinnati Music Festival in 2022.

In July, there was a kick-off ceremony to announce the inaugural inductees. They are Otis Williams of The Charms, Bootsy Collins, The Isley Brothers and Dr. Charles Fold.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Black Music Walk of Fame is Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece; Otis Williams founding member of The Charms; and his son Kent Butts, a local music ambassador.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: