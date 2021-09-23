New Book Explores The Battle To Tame Our Waterways

The Cincinnati region knows all too well the opportunities and struggles of being located near a major body of water. Tyler Kelley knows them as well. He spent two years traveling much of the country, investigating governments' and neighborhoods' tenuous relationships with bodies of water.

He explores the challenges of communities that exist often because of and in danger of their neighboring rivers in his new book Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways. Tyer Kelley joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss what he found.

