Freedom Center hosts a wide-ranging social justice exhibition to talk about the past and future of civil rights

Historians Jon Meacham and David Blight are no strangers to the long view of America — a slice of that proverbial "arc of history" once noted by Martin Luther King, Jr.

But the rest of that MLK quote — that the history of humankind bends toward greater justice — can feel a bit distant for some these days, given the political and social tumult in America and the world at large.

Meacham and Blight will be at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center here in Cincinnati Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. to talk about the past and future of the push for civil rights. The centerpiece of that discussion will be Meacham's most recent book about the late Congressman John Lewis, His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.

Meanwhile, a new exhibition called Designing Justice curated by artist Luba Lukova explores how artists from across the country use design to explore social issues and advocate for equal rights for all. That show kicked off Oct. 8 and runs through March 22, 2022.

Lukova joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the show, while Meacham and Blight also talk with host Michael Monks to preview their coming conversation at the Freedom Center.

