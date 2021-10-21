© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

New report recommends major changes after corruption at City Hall

Published October 21, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
A new report from the National Civic League focuses a critical lens on Cincinnati's government. Sparked by the corruption charges and ethics challenges at City Council, the report includes recommendations for the city's council-manager form of government.

The study was funded by the Murray & Agnes Seasongood Good Government Foundation, which also awarded WVXU a grant for its Trust in Local Government series.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the report are National Civic League President Doug Linkhart; and University of North Carolina Professor of Public Administration and Government Kimberly Nelson, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

