Avondale's rich, complex history on display in new library lecture series

Sitting in the heart of Cincinnati, Avondale is one of the city’s largest and most historic neighborhoods. It boasts more than 12,000 residents as of the 2010 Census, gorgeous churches and synagogues, stately homes and committed civic leaders. But often, the media’s lens has shifted to the predominantly Black neighborhood mostly to tell of its challenges – struggles with poverty and crime.

A new lecture series by the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library and the Avondale Neighborhood History Initiative looks to deepen our understanding of Avondale – a place that has been important to many people for many reasons since its founding in 1864 and incorporation by the city of Cincinnati in 1896.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library Avondale Branch Manager Kaya Burgin; University of Michigan Sol Drachler Professor of Social Work and Professor of Judaic Studies Dr. Karla Goldman; Associate Professor Emeritus in the University of Cincinnati Department of History Dr. Fritz Casey-Leininger; and Cincinnati-based historic preservationist and urban planner Deqah Hussein-Wetzel, co-host of the podcast Urban Roots.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

