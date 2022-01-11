About to retire, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac talks about his 3+ decades in policing

During his more than three decades as an officer with the Cincinnati Police Department, Chief Eliot Isaac was on the frontlines for the historic spikes in violent crime in the late 1980s and 1990s -- and subsequent steep reductions in crime levels.

He was with the department during the civil unrest of 2001 and efforts to change the department via the city’s nationally recognized Collaborative Agreement.

And he became chief in 2015, during the rise of Black Lives Matter and other movements calling for police accountability.

As he prepares to retire in the coming months, Isaac joins Cincinnati Edition to reflect on his service, policing in the 21st century and what might come next for the Cincinnati Police Department.

