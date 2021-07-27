-
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac announced his plans to retire in early 2022 during the Lincoln Ware Show Monday. Isaac has been with the department…
Cincinnati residents saw the highest number of fatal shootings on record last year, and recent gun violence in the city should act as a reminder that…
2020 was a deadly year in the U.S. The homicide rate rose 30% in 34 of America's biggest cities. Cincinnati broke records with 94 homicides by year's end.…
Cincinnati saw a reduction in most crimes throughout 2020 as many people hunkered down in their homes because of the pandemic. But among the most violent…
Cincinnati police officers are heading to Washington D.C. to help out during the inauguration on Jan. 20. Chief Eliot Isaac says his force will be ready…
There is no uniform policy for police pursuits across Hamilton County. Some police chiefs, including Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, support…
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac joined a video chat Wednesday hosted by Cincinnati Public Schools and Cohear to answer student questions about his…
Cincinnati is extending a weekend curfew implemented as protests continue with more planned Sunday and Monday. A citywide curfew will now begin at 9 p.m.,…
Following a largely peaceful protest Friday night that devolved into broken windows, graffiti and looting, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Saturday…
The free rides on Cincinnati Metro buses will be ending later this week. Mayor John Cranley and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) CEO…