Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac sets retirement date

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has set a date for his retirement.

His last day on the job will be March 1. His final working day will be Feb. 18.

Isaac first announced his plans to retire in June.

"Serving the people of Cincinnati, alongside such a dedicated team of officers, has been the privilege of a lifetime" Isaac says in a statement. "I'm grateful beyond words for the opportunity I have had. The mayor and the city administration have been incredible partners during this transition process, and I'm fully confident that the search process for a new police chief will yield the right person for the job."

Isaac has been with the Cincinnati Police Department for more than 30 years. He was promoted to chief in 2015 after briefly serving in an interim capacity.

Isaac was executive assistant police chief prior to his appointment as interim chief. Before that, he served as a police captain. He also directed the department’s Criminal Investigations Section and, from 2007 to 2012, was commander of District 4 in the central city.

An interim chief is expected to be announced prior to Isaac's final day.

Cincinnati administration will soon begin the search for his successor using a consultancy firm. That company is expected to be selected soon. Isaac will assist in the search process.

"We are incredibly grateful for Chief Isaac’s decades of service to the residents of Cincinnati," states Mayor Aftab Pureval. "As police chief, he has provided compassionate and dedicated leadership, working daily to keep Cincinnati safe and secure. The search process for a new police chief began immediately when we took office, and I'm confident that a professional, effective process that prioritizes community engagement will result in the best possible leader for our Police Department."