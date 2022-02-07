PBS' 'Riveted: The History of Jeans' explores garment's journey from slavery to fashion statement

Blue jeans are the quintessential American garment and a staple in wardrobes across the world. But you probably don’t know nearly as much about them as you think you do. A new documentary explores the complex history of blue jeans, from the garment’s roots in slavery to its status as a fashion statement.

American Experience kicks off its new winter-spring season with “Riveted: The History of Jeans,” premiering Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on PBS stations, including WCET in Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the documentary are “Riveted” filmmakers Michael Bicks; Anna Lee Strachan; and historian James Sullivan.

