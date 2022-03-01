© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

With misinformation on the rise, how can you tell 'fake news' from the real deal?

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Illustration of fake news

Misinformation is spreading at alarming rates in ways that many worry could put the nation’s health and democracy at risk.

The E.W. Scripps Company, based in Cincinnati, and the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan, national education nonprofit, have teamed up to help students and other consumers of news determine which stories are true and which are fabricated falsehoods.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss news literacy are The E.W. Scripps Company President and CEO Adam Symson and WCPO 9 Reporter Whitney Miller.

