With misinformation on the rise, how can you tell 'fake news' from the real deal?

Misinformation is spreading at alarming rates in ways that many worry could put the nation’s health and democracy at risk.

The E.W. Scripps Company, based in Cincinnati, and the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan, national education nonprofit, have teamed up to help students and other consumers of news determine which stories are true and which are fabricated falsehoods.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss news literacy are The E.W. Scripps Company President and CEO Adam Symson and WCPO 9 Reporter Whitney Miller.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

