-
Amid the cries of "fake news" and the clear evidence of disinformation campaigns, how to you know which sources to trust for information? Local…
-
In an era of fake news, a whole industry has sprung up to police the internet. These news rating agencies, or as Slate coins them, the "Trust Industry,"…
-
Some researchers from Western Kentucky University are taking a unique perspective on the phenomenon known as “fake news.” Editors of the Journal of...
-
Fake news is a term that’s come to define our current political landscape, but it’s nothing new. Propaganda, lies, and fairy tales have always been part...
-
A recent poll shows Republican Mike DeWine leading Democrat Richard Cordray by four points in the Ohio governor's race. But things don't look as good for…
-
Soon, we might not be able to believe our own ears.New technologies for creating faked audio are evolving quickly in the era of active information…
-
One of the main tenants of journalism is that reporters remain neutral, acting as unbiased chroniclers of events no matter their personal beliefs or…
-
Researchers around the world are realizing how easy it is for criminals to manipulate voices and videos to make people look and sound like they are saying…
-
Note: This segment originally aired on March 14, 2017.Since he's been in office, President Trump has continued his running battle with reporters and…
-
The Republican party divides over the senate's version of a healthcare bill, the White House bans cameras and recording devices from press briefings,…