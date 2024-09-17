Misinformation is certainly having its moment in the 2024 election

AI-generated content is fueling the spread of misinformation in the 2024 presidential election.

Deep fake videos of presidential candidate speeches, false celebrity endorsements and conspiracy theories continue to spread like wildfire, shaping political discourse and upending real communities .

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the rise in election misinformation, how it’s affecting political discourse and how to spot it.

Guests:



Jeffery Blevins, Ph.D., professor, Department of Journalism, University of Cincinnati

Eric Chaffee, JD, professor of law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

