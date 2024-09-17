© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Misinformation is certainly having its moment in the 2024 election

Published September 17, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
people in the street. one holds a sign that reads "I can't believe we are marching for facts."
Mika Baumeister
/
Unsplash

AI-generated content is fueling the spread of misinformation in the 2024 presidential election.

Deep fake videos of presidential candidate speeches, false celebrity endorsements and conspiracy theories continue to spread like wildfire, shaping political discourse and upending real communities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the rise in election misinformation, how it’s affecting political discourse and how to spot it.

Guests:

  • Jeffery Blevins, Ph.D., professor, Department of Journalism, University of Cincinnati
  • Eric Chaffee, JD, professor of law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
