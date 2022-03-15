A new book traces Charley Harper's legacy with help from his son

Cincinnati-based Charley Harper was one of the 20th century's most recognizable and iconic designers. He, along with his wife Edie, pioneered a style that reduced plants and wildlife to their essence while still capturing their energy and unique attributes.

His son Brett has worked to preserve that legacy, running the Charley Harper Art Studio. Recently, he also joined forces with design writer Margaret Rhodes for an extensive new book about his father's work. Wild Life: The Life and Work of Charley Harper, by international publishing house gestalten, features an enormous collection of Harper's design and fine art work.

Brett Harper and Margaret Rhodes join Cincinnati Edition to discuss the book and Charley Harper's influence on the world of design.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

