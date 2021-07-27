-
Lee Hay's favorite Around Cincinnati interview over the years is the acclaimed designer Todd Oldham's 2006 interview of his mentor and friend, celebrated…
Ohio author Michelle Houts has just released her children's book biography of acclaimed Cincinnati artist Charley Harper. She's on the phone with our…
The late artist Charley Harper’s long out-of-print 1994 collection of his silk screen prints, Beguiled by the Wild, has been updated and re-released.…
Book review: Jane Durrell reviews Harper Ever After: The Early Work of Charley and Edie Harper by Charley Harper, their son Brett Harper and Sara Pearce.