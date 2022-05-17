3CDC has millions for property makeovers in Over-the-Rhine. But what do neighbors want?

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. is looking to reimagine several city-owned spaces north of Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine, including Findlay Playground, Grant Park, Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center and the Elm Street pocket park.

The total project could cost as much as $55 million, according to 3CDC estimates.

Developers have been gathering feedback from the neighborhood’s residents about what they want to see the project include.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Findlay Community Center project and the amenities it could include are Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director Daniel Betts; 3CDC Development Director Brandy Del Favero; and Over-the-Rhine Community Council President Maurice Wagoner.

