The legal landscape and digital privacy concerns post-Roe

The Supreme Court ruling in a case out of Mississippi that overturned Roe v. Wade has left many doctors in a legal gray area when it comes to caring for their patients. Some question whether they could be prosecuted for performing procedures in cases such as ectopic pregnancies. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Alexander Curtis, MD, a family medicine and abortion care physician in Gallipolis, Ohio, about his concerns for patients.

The Dobbs decision has led to a flurry of new laws and subsequent legal challenges. The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday denied a request for an emergency stay of the state’s new six-week abortion ban. In Kentucky, a judge granted a temporary suspension of the state’s “trigger” law that bans abortions. Abortion-rights advocates who filed the lawsuit in Kentucky to resume abortion services have requested an injunction against Kentucky’s ban while their case proceeds in court. Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Kentucky State Director Tamarra Wieder joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the case.

How will the reasoning in Dobbs and subsequent state laws banning abortion play out in a world of apps that collect personal details and companies that collect and sell aggregated geolocation data? Some abortion access advocates are sounding alarms about things like period tracking apps, for example. Are there reasons to be worried?

The Dobbs decision could also change our general assumptions about rights to privacy beyond the issue of abortion. How might that change play out in digital spheres?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those issues is Yale Law School’s Information Society Project Executive Director Nikolas Guggenberger.

