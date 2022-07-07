Miami University faculty are considering unionizing. But not every professor is on board

Ten out of Ohio's 14 public universities have bargaining units representing their faculties.

Now, some professors at Miami University want to join that group and have been organizing toward that end.

We discuss why they want to make that move — and why other faculty members oppose it. Cincinnati Edition spoke to faculty both supportive and opposed to the unionization effort, though opponents were not able to join the show for scheduling reasons. Cincinnati Edition also reached out the administration at Miami University. We'll include a statement from the university in the show.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the unionization effort are Miami University Faculty Affiliate in American Studies & Women’s Studies Theresa Kulbaga; and Miami University Associate Professor of Mathematics Education Todd Edwards.

