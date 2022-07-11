Charitable giving surpassed $484 billion in 2021. What does that mean for local nonprofits?

Last year was a struggle financially for many people across the United States.

But philanthropic giving across the nation remained strong, with individuals, bequests, foundations and corporations giving an estimated $484.85 billion to U.S. charities in 2021.

That’s the latest data from Giving USA 2022: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2021.

That total is 4% higher than the total that Giving USA calculated for 2020, but the amount remained flat after adjusting for inflation.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those results — and the landscape for charitable giving locally — are former Giving USA managing editor and principal at Melissa S. Brown & Associates LLC, Melissa Brown; Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati Vice President for Marketing and Development Danielle Gentry-Barth; and Down Syndrome Associate of Greater Cincinnati CEO Jim Hudson.

The Yunker Group organized a Cincinnati briefing on the latest Giving USA results. More information is available online.

