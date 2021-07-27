-
Caffe Vivace, the coffee shop/jazz club in Walnut Hills, has established a non-profit arm called Jazz Vivace to promote jazz and jazz performances. Alyssa…
Sixteen years ago, after retiring as a math teacher, Linda Neenan founded iSPACE, The STEM Learning Place. The non-profit provides engaging Science,…
For more than 20 years, Express Cincinnati has been raising awareness about the work of local non-profit groups in the areas of art, culture and…
One of the keys to the success of any nonprofit organization is its ability to convey its message to a broad audience, from volunteers to national…
Being an entrepreneur or starting a new company has its risks, more than half of all new businesses fail within four years, and the failure rate for…
NOTE: This interview originally aired on December 12, 2013 One of the greatest challenges facing nonprofits and advocacy groups is communicating the…
A relatively new non-profit in Cincinnati has the mission to help other non-profits, as well as churches and civic groups, by providing necessary tools…
Biking in Cincinnati is exploding as a way of saving on gas, protecting the environment and getting exercise. Nern Ostendorf, the director of Queen City…
Robin Carey-Allgeyer learns more about Melodic Connections, a non-profit music therapy organization, and the upcoming Fall Fundraiser Bash, from Executive…
Jock Pitts, president and CEO of People Working Cooperatively, joins Mark Perzel to share details of a new initiative, Ramp It Up for Vets, specifically…