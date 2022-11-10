Hunger for the holidays? Food pantries struggle to keep shelves stocked

Food pantries in Greater Cincinnati and across the nation are gearing up for the winter holidays, traditionally one of their busiest times of the year.

But some of the same economic factors that are driving more people to seek help from food pantries are making it more difficult for those food pantries to provide support.

Rising prices have made it more expensive for food banks and food pantries to buy the products they need to stock their shelves. And inflation and the weak stock market have resulted in fewer monetary donations from supporters.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the challenges food banks and food pantries are facing as they head into the holiday season.

Guests:



Be Concerned Executive Director Andy Brunsman

Be Concerned shopper and facilities specialist Keven Walker

Freestore Foodbank Chief Development Officer and Vice President of External Affairs Trisha Rayner

You can learn more about the needs of both organizations on their websites: beconcerned.org and freestorefoodbank.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

