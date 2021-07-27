-
Hamilton County Job and Family Services reports a program with a public/private partnership is showing good results in helping residents climb out of…
A survey of LGBTQ Midwesterners and their families finds they are more likely to receive public assistance than non-LGBTQ people. Caitlin Rooney, a researcher for the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, spoke Tuesday to Cleveland health and nonprofit leaders about poverty in the LGBTQ community. The image of the upper middle class white male gay couple has been shaped by television and movies, said Rooney. The true picture is much different, she said.
The Kentucky General Assembly wraps-up its session this week. Governor Matt Bevin has already signed dozens of bills into law and issued two vetoes this…
According to American Community Survey estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Cincinnati had one of the biggest poverty rate increases…
Like many smaller post-industrial cities, Dayton, Ohio, was hit hard by the Great Recession and continues efforts to transform its business and employee…
Ohio ranks 35th in the nation for child poverty. According to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau, about one in five Ohio children, or roughly...
When Michael Johnson stepped into the role as the next President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, he also stepped out into the community.…
According to U.S. Census data and the Ohio Development Agency’s Ohio Poverty Report, in 2018, nearly 30 percent of Cincinnatians live in poverty. In…
The Cincinnati chapter of Easterseals is expanding its Prosperity for All program after a two-year pilot showed positive results.Easterseals, which…
Life Learning Center in Covington provides an integrated series of learning and care programs to help at-risk individuals in Greater Cincinnati escape…