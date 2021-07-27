A survey of LGBTQ Midwesterners and their families finds they are more likely to receive public assistance than non-LGBTQ people. Caitlin Rooney, a researcher for the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, spoke Tuesday to Cleveland health and nonprofit leaders about poverty in the LGBTQ community. The image of the upper middle class white male gay couple has been shaped by television and movies, said Rooney. The true picture is much different, she said.

Listen • 0:52