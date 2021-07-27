-
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 30-40 percent of the food supply becomes waste. This amounts to 133 billion pounds and $161…
An art project to feed the hungry started Tuesday morning in eight Downtown locations.Canstruction is a benefit for the Freestore Foodbank and features…
Leanne Brown’s cookbook, GOOD AND CHEAP: Eat Well on $4/Day, is a handy guide for anyone who wants to prepare nutritious, good-tasting recipes. But it is…
Downtown Cincinnati Inc. is launching an effort to decrease panhandling while maintaining or increasing support to social services. DCI president David…
Volunteers planned to pack a thousand weekend lunch bags for children Monday afternoon at Fountain Square. The "Power Packs" are sent home with children…
Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld and others will be on Fountain Square Wednesday at noon for "The Greater Cincinnati Day of Fasting." Sittenfeld…