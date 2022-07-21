Who was Norma McCorvey, the woman at the center of Roe v. Wade?

The woman known as Jane Roe in the landmark case Roe v. Wade didn’t live to see the ruling overturned. But throughout her life she had complicated views on abortion. Journalist and author Joshua Prager spent hundreds of hours interviewing Norma McCorvey. He describes her as an imperfect plaintiff. His conversations with McCorvey are part of his new book The Family Roe: An American Story.

Joshua Prager joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss what Norma McCorvey’s life can tell us about our times.

