What's next for the Brent Spence Bridge? Experts tell us the latest

The Brent Spence Bridge will someday get a companion that will carry non-local highway traffic across the Ohio River.

But how will this additional span impact both sides of the river, including residential property in Covington? The city has worked to minimize loss of businesses and homes in the new bridge's footprint.

Other questions remain — how far along are the plans to build the new bridge? And how is funding coming along?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to answer those questions and more are Ohio Department of Transportation Capital Programs Administrator Stefan Spinosa, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Brent Spence Bridge Project Lead Gary Valentine and Covington Mayor Joe Meyer.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

