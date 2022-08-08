The ethical and privacy concerns over deep fakes and AI and our democracy

From cybercriminals using deep fakes to apply for remote work positions to artificial intelligence in China that can detect party loyalty, the latest technology can pose shocking questions about security, privacy, ethics and our democracy.

We examine the future of deep fakes. We’ve seen clumsy videos of politicians, easily debunked as fake. But what if they are indistinguishable from the real thing? What are the implications for our democracy?

Plus, in a new experiment, robots trained on AI repeatedly identified blocks with a Black man’s face as a “criminal.” Why is it so hard to eliminate bias in AI?

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a full hour of tech are intrustIT Director of Business Growth Dave Hatter; University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs Professor and Director Richard Harknett, Ph.D.; and Arizona State University School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence Professor Subbarao Kambhampati, Ph.D.

