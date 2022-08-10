Greater Cincinnati faces a health care worker shortage, survey suggests

The global coronavirus pandemic has posed an exceptionally difficult time for the health care industry, and the hardship is reflected in staffing levels at hospitals and other health institutions.

A recent survey of local health service providers found that one in 10 health care jobs in Greater Cincinnati is going unfilled. That's the highest vacancy rate in the last 15 years. Certainly, the pandemic has played a role in that gap. But there are other factors, too, local experts say.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the health care worker shortage, what it means for patients, and how it could be fixed are Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President at The Christ Hospital Health Network Julie Holt; Health Collaborative Workforce Innovation Director Hope Arthur; and Health Collaborative Senior Manager for Business Intelligence Jason Bubenhoefer.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

