A year after America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, a soldier talks about a mission to rescue allies

Chaos reigned as the United States began departing Afghanistan last year.

With the Taliban closing in, American military combat veterans realized many of their former Afghan allies were in great danger. That led to an exhaustive — and largely virtual — rescue effort that saved hundreds of lives.

One of those veterans, Lt. Col. Scott Mann, wrote Operation Pineapple Express, a book recounting those efforts. He joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about America's time in Afghanistan, the withdrawal and the effort to evacuate Afghanis as the U.S. left.

