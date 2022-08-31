© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A year after America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, a soldier talks about a mission to rescue allies

Published August 31, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Passengers board a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Bernat Armangue
/
AP
Passengers board a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

Chaos reigned as the United States began departing Afghanistan last year.

With the Taliban closing in, American military combat veterans realized many of their former Afghan allies were in great danger. That led to an exhaustive — and largely virtual — rescue effort that saved hundreds of lives.

One of those veterans, Lt. Col. Scott Mann, wrote Operation Pineapple Express, a book recounting those efforts. He joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about America's time in Afghanistan, the withdrawal and the effort to evacuate Afghanis as the U.S. left.

