Cincinnati Edition

An advocate for justice system reform says the sentences for Ahmaud Arbery's killers are too harsh. Here's why

Published September 15, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
From left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.
AP
/
Pool
From left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

A longtime proponent of criminal justice reform, Ohio Justice and Policy Center Director David Singleton, recently wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing a point that might at first glance seem counter-intuitive for a progressive — that the life without parole sentences for the white killers of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery are too severe.

But that assertion lines up with Singleton's work on an initiative called Beyond Guilt, which advocates for the release of those convicted of very serious crimes who have changed their lives in prison.

Singleton joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his reaction to the sentences for Arbery's murderers, his work with Beyond Guilt and his firm belief that no one can be written off entirely.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

