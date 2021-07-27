-
On Dec. 5, 2019, Cincinnati City Council Member Chris Seelback, the Ohio Justice and Policy Center, the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati in…
-
The Ohio Justice and Policy Center has made headlines advocating for the wrongfully convicted. But the legal team takes on many cases where its client's…
-
Hamilton County's sheriff has proposed reopening the Queensgate facility to alleviate jail overcrowding. Jim Neill says the Justice Center is currently…
-
Late last December, four individuals were indicted in one of the most extensive human-trafficking cases in Hamilton County. Ohio is among the worst states…
-
Earlier this month, President Barack Obama granted clemency to 72 people incarcerated on the federal level, shortening their sentences. Obama has granted…
-
University of Cincinnati College of Law?'s Center for Race, Gender and Social Justice provides experiential learning, research and interdisciplinary…
-
According to U.S. Department of Justice, more than 600,000 individuals return to American neighborhoods after serving time in federal and state prisons,…
-
The Ohio Transformation Fund is a newly-launched funding collaborative initiated to address criminal justice reform and reduce the number and racial…
-
Each year hundreds of thousands of inmates are released from American prisons. It is often extremely difficult for these individuals to re-integrate into…