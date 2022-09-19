© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

The many wonders of insects and the crisis they face

Published September 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Biologist and naturalist E. O. Wilson called them “the little things that run the world” but insects are in grave trouble. Vast numbers of their species are declining globally. And while most of us don’t hold insects in very high regard beyond bees and butterflies, we cannot live without them.

Author Oliver Milman explores the reasons invertebrates are so threatened in his book The Insect Crisis. Milman explains why this crisis rivals climate change.

He joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his book, plus we look at how to make your garden more welcoming to insects.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

