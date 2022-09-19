The many wonders of insects and the crisis they face

Biologist and naturalist E. O. Wilson called them “the little things that run the world” but insects are in grave trouble. Vast numbers of their species are declining globally. And while most of us don’t hold insects in very high regard beyond bees and butterflies, we cannot live without them.

Author Oliver Milman explores the reasons invertebrates are so threatened in his book The Insect Crisis. Milman explains why this crisis rivals climate change.

He joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his book, plus we look at how to make your garden more welcoming to insects.

Guests:



Oliver Milman, author and environmental correspondent, the Guardian



Stephen Foltz, director of horticulture, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden



Joe Boggs, Ohio State Extension agent for Hamilton County, assistant professor, Department of Entomology, Ohio State University

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: