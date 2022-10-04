Recent attempts to reign in Big Tech and their grip on the internet

A 16-month House probe found that Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta use their platforms to give their own products preference, often at the expense of smaller rivals. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has sponsored several bipartisan bills including the American Innovation and Choice Act which is meant to curb their dominance over the internet.

Among other things, the bill would ban Big Tech companies from giving their own products preference over those made by others on the platforms they own. Privacy-focused technology companies are pushing for the legislation to pass because of how it could protect personal information.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the legislation and whether it has a chance of passing after the midterms when the make-up of the House and Senate changes.

Guests:



Sara Morrison, senior reporter for Recode, Vox Media



Dave Hatter, director of business growth, intrustIT

