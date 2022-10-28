What you need to know about two statewide issues on the ballot in Ohio, plus more top stories

Ohio voters will consider two statewide ballot issues this election. Issue 1 would amend the Ohio Constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting bail. Issue 2 is also an amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote.

There are some confusing details about these two initiatives. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll get your questions answered, plus look at the other stop stories of the week.

Guests:



Andy Chow, news editor, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU



host, WVXU Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter and Cincinnati Edition assistant producer, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: