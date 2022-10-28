© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

What you need to know about two statewide issues on the ballot in Ohio, plus more top stories

Published October 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
friday news review
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio voters will consider two statewide ballot issues this election. Issue 1 would amend the Ohio Constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting bail. Issue 2 is also an amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote.

There are some confusing details about these two initiatives. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll get your questions answered, plus look at the other stop stories of the week.

Guests:

  • Andy Chow, news editor, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
  • Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter and Cincinnati Edition assistant producer, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition2022 midterm election
Stay Connected