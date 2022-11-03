© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati Edition

The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen

Published November 3, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Neosha Gardner
/
CreateHER Stock

Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.

And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

At the same time, the region has high-paying technology jobs to fill.

So, what’s being done to help more Black women get the skills they need to fill those positions?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why there aren’t more Black women in the tech industry, and local efforts underway to prepare more Black women for higher-paying tech jobs.

Guests:

