The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen

Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.

And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

At the same time, the region has high-paying technology jobs to fill.

So, what’s being done to help more Black women get the skills they need to fill those positions?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why there aren’t more Black women in the tech industry, and local efforts underway to prepare more Black women for higher-paying tech jobs.

Guests:



Lightship Foundation founder and CEO Candice Matthews Brackeen

University of Cincinnati Assistant Dean of Inclusive Excellence and Community Engagement Dr. Whitney Gaskins

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber CEO Jill Meyer

