Cincinnati Edition

Discussing the intersection between gender-based violence and gun violence

Published November 8, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
Between 2014 and 2019, 68% of mass shooters either killed a partner or family member, or had a history of domestic violence, a study published in Injury Epidemiology found.

Many of those victims were women. In an average month, federal data suggests 50 women are shot to death by their intimate partners — and many more are wounded.

The statistics illustrate the intersection between gender-based violence and gun violence, something Cincinnati's Women Helping Women and national gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action recently teamed up to highlight.

Women Helping Women Executive Director Kristin Shrimplin and Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts join Cincinnati Edition to discuss the connections between those issues and ways to prevent these tragic forms of violence.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

