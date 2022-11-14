© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Books by the Banks is back after a COVID hiatus

Published November 14, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
books-g371d8e0ad_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com
/

Books by the Banks is back this weekend. The regional book festival features national, regional and local authors and illustrators — with book signings, panel discussions and activities. The event takes place at the Duke Energy Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the festival with a local young adult author and an illustrator.

Guests:

  • Michael Link, chief storyteller, WordPlay Cincy
  • Kristen Simmons, young adult author of the Article 5 series, among other titles
  • Christina Wald, illustrator and author of Sketching Here and Everywhere: My Sketching Obsession

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBooks By The Banksbooks
Stay Connected