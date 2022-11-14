Books by the Banks is back after a COVID hiatus
Books by the Banks is back this weekend. The regional book festival features national, regional and local authors and illustrators — with book signings, panel discussions and activities. The event takes place at the Duke Energy Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the festival with a local young adult author and an illustrator.
Guests:
- Michael Link, chief storyteller, WordPlay Cincy
- Kristen Simmons, young adult author of the Article 5 series, among other titles
- Christina Wald, illustrator and author of Sketching Here and Everywhere: My Sketching Obsession
