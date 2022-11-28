When flu, RSV and COVID cases collide, its a 'tripledemic'

Some medical experts are worried about a potential “tripledemic” — rising flu cases, plus RSV cases hitting children, and COVID still in our midst. Children’s hospitals have been inundated with cases of respiratory syncytial virus, combined with an early flu season, and pediatricians are stretched thin.

Doctors say one factor complicating this flu season is the fact that there is a lack of immunity from not having been exposed to the flu for several seasons due to masking and other COVID precautions. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what’s on the horizon this cold and flu season. Then, in the second half of the hour, we discuss the St. Vincent DePaul Charitable Pharmacy and how its effort to dispense free medication is expanding.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: