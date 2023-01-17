A federal plan aims to reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness. How will it work here?

The Biden administration wants to cut homelessness by 25% in the next three years, and eventually eliminate it entirely. It outlined how it plans to do that in a new strategy called, "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness," which was released Dec. 19.

Among the key components of the plan: much more focus on preventing people from experiencing homelessness in the first place. That's something local and national groups are applauding.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how the strategy could work locally and nationally to reduce homelessness are Strategies to End Homelessness President and CEO Kevin Finn; Shelterhouse Director Arlene Nolan; and National Alliance to End Homelessness Chief Policy Officer Steve Berg.

