How the pandemic helped close the employment gap for people with disabilities

People with disabilities traditionally have much higher rates of unemployment than everyone else.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce last year urged employers to increase their potential hiring pools by “removing barriers to entering the workforce.” And people with disabilities are among the largest — if not the largest — minority group facing barriers.

But an analysis by the Economic Innovation Group found the COVID-19 pandemic and increased opportunities to work remotely helped push the employment rate for people with disabilities to its highest level since the Great Recession.

And in Greater Cincinnati, various organizations are working to help people with disabilities learn the skills they need to get and keep jobs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the labor market landscape for people with disabilities.

Guests:



Adam Ozimek, Ph.d., chief economist, Economic Innovation Group

Tim Richmond, Project SEARCH instructor, Great Oaks Career Campuses

Josh Weber, Project SEARCH graduate, Fifth Third Bank employee

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

