Last month, Ohio's unemployment rate continued to trend in an upward direction.
Local hotels are struggling to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding travel and tourism.Bimal Patel, board member for the Hamilton County…
Indiana is one of eight states that are scheduled to end expanded pandemic unemployment benefits this weekend.
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has announced the state will cut off the additional $300 in weekly federal assistance going to unemployed workers, starting in...
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is urging the state to stop providing the $300 weekly federal checks to unemployed Ohioans, which will stop coming...
State Auditor Mike Harmon says at least 10 workers in the state unemployment office improperly filed for benefits last year and used their official...
The pandemic has caused record unemployment rates across the country. In Cincinnati, the unemployment decreased to just under 5% in January. But plenty of…
Ohio's unemployment rate has fallen from its pandemic peak of 17.3% in April to 5.6% in October, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family…
Sen. Portman, Participating In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial, Worries Not Enough People Will Get VaccinatedOhio Sen. Rob Portman has enrolled in a COVID-19 vaccine trial that's being developed by Janssen and Johnson & Johnson.Portman said he enrolled in the…
Tracey Hayes was working as a retail merchandiser in March, arranging products on store shelves around Glasgow to promote sales, when she decided she...