The latest on the Brent Spence Bridge project and the alternate design some advocates want

President Joe Biden visited Covington earlier this month to announce funding for the Brent Spence Bridge. The $1.6 billion in federal dollars will be much needed because the estimated cost of the project has risen to $3.6 billion.

The project includes building a new companion bridge along the western side of the existing bridge. A group called Bridge Forward says they have a plan that would free up 30 acres of land for redevelopment. But the Ohio Department of Transportation says the plan is “impractical” and they have already freed up 10 acres of land in the project.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the next steps in the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project and Bridge Forward’s proposal.

