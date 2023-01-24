© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

The latest on the Brent Spence Bridge project and the alternate design some advocates want

Published January 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Brent_Spence.JPG
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU

President Joe Biden visited Covington earlier this month to announce funding for the Brent Spence Bridge. The $1.6 billion in federal dollars will be much needed because the estimated cost of the project has risen to $3.6 billion.

The project includes building a new companion bridge along the western side of the existing bridge. A group called Bridge Forward says they have a plan that would free up 30 acres of land for redevelopment. But the Ohio Department of Transportation says the plan is “impractical” and they have already freed up 10 acres of land in the project.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the next steps in the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project and Bridge Forward’s proposal.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBrent Spence Bridge
Stay Connected