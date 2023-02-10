Demolition near TQL stadium, violent crime in Cincinnati at a low, plus more top stories

FC Cincinnati is moving forward with a major development project north of TQL Stadium. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what's being demolished to make way for the $300 million project.

Plus, a new report is out about the racial justice protests that happened locally in 2020. It finds police officers didn't respond correctly in all cases. We'll drill down on those findings and hear why Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says she saw officers behave admirably.

Then, violent crime in Cincinnati is at an all-time low, despite increased reports of rape and non-fatal shootings. What the police chief credits with reducing gun-related crimes.

Guests:



Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Mark Payne, politics and government reporter, LINK NKY

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: