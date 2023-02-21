Rickell Howard Smith, local YWCA's new CEO, discusses eliminating racism, empowering women

Rickell Howard Smith began her new role as president and CEO of the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati this month, becoming the organization’s first African American leader.

Smith is a civil rights attorney who previously served as founding executive director of the Center for Social Justice at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.

She was the senior director of community strategies at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation before leaving to lead the Center for Social Justice in 2020. She also served in leadership positions at the Children's Law Center, Inc., in Covington, and the Ohio Justice & Policy Center.

She began her career in Cincinnati in 2006 as an attorney at Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio.

"I look forward to leading this historic organization and its efforts to eliminate racism and empower women in our community," Smith said in a news release announcing her appointment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Smith about the YWCA's efforts to fight racism and empower women and her priorities for the nonprofit.

Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cincinnati

