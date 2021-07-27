-
In the decades following the Civil War, African Americans remained terrorized by white supremacists and others opposed to equal rights. Lynchings became a…
As a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, two Black women were already wrapping up plans for Cincinnati’s online National Day Of…
As part of Hamilton County's initiative to make changes through declaring racism a public health crisis, all Sheriff's Office deputies will undergo…
In response to the state of the nation, Cincinnati Public Schools wants to be the first district in Ohio to adopt what it calls an anti-racism policy,…
As the protests against racial injustice began spreading across the nation this summer, Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell wanted to…
Rupp Arena is named after the University of Kentucky's famed basketball coach Adoph Rupp. There are calls to remove his name because during his famed 42-year career, he only had one Black player.
Dr. Blessing Ogbemudia graduated from Indiana University’s medical school in May. As he was celebrating with a few friends, he received an anonymous...
Cincinnati Council will weigh in on whether racism is a public health crisis in August. Three members will introduce a resolution when the council meets…
In the national conversation about race borne out of the uprisings against deadly police violence targeted at Black Americans, one particular book is…
Hamilton County commissioners are declaring racism a public health crisis. The three-member board approved the resolution Thursday unanimously."We have to…