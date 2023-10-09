Event plans to push back on hate speech flyers found in Anderson Township

Last month, some Anderson Township residents woke up to find racist and homophobic flyers in their driveways. Now some in the Township are pushing back.

Community groups have planned an event Oct. 11 to spread messages of acceptance and anti-bigotry.

Greater Anderson Promotes Peace is one of the organizing groups. It was founded in 1999 when similar flyers popped up around the community. Director Louise Lawarre says the hateful messages are designed to make certain people feel threatened and unwelcome.

RELATED: Cincinnati adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism

"I have many times had somebody come to me when there was hate literature and said, 'I thought it meant me. I thought my family was being targeted.' So it does have victims, even though it's just pieces of paper."

White supremacist and Neo-Nazi flyers also showed up in other communities like Downtown, Walnut Hills and Loveland. Those flyers often linked to Neo-Nazi and white supremacist websites with explicitly antisemitic, racist and homophobic content.

Members of the community say they're not sure who left the flyers.

Wednesday's event starts at 7 p.m. at Anderson Center and features remarks from Cincinnati Jewish Community Relations Council's Rabbi Ari Jun and YWCA of Greater Cincinnati's Taylor Curtis.

