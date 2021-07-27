-
As part of a program designed to spark meaningful dialogue about the tough issues surrounding race and racism, the YWCA Greater Cincinnati is partnering…
The city of Cincinnati had a total of 30 reported hate crimes in 2018, according to the latest FBI statistics, which lag by a year. Those numbers fell by…
Eight women from the Cincinnati area will be honored as the 2019 YWCA Greater Cincinnati Women of Achievement next month. The annual celebratory luncheon…
“Courage Under Fire” is the theme for this year's YWCA Stand Against Racism campaign.This Friday's Stand Against Racism Rally will feature the launch of…
While the number of shootings and other violent crimes seems to fluctuate year to year in Cincinnati, as of mid-year violent crime appears to be trending…
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have been victims of intimate physical violence in…
Stand Against Racism is a YWCA signature campaign to spread awareness about institutional racism. Founded in 2007, the campaign is part of the YWCA?'s…
Boys & Girls Clubs of America had its beginnings in 1860 with three women in Hartford, Connecticut who believed that boys needed a positive alternative to…
The YWCA of Greater Cincinnati is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity of all. As part of…