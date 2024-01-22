New homeless shelter for survivors of intimate partner violence is using 'trauma-informed design'

A different kind of homeless shelter is taking shape in Avondale.

The YWCA of Greater Cincinnati is renovating a vacant apartment building to create 21 units of temporary housing for survivors of intimate partner violence.

The new shelter will be able to help twice as many people as the YWCA's current facility. But what sets it apart is that it's being designed through a lens of trauma-informed care.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss trauma-informed design, how it applies to this project and why it's being used in homeless shelters.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show: