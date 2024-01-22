© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

New homeless shelter for survivors of intimate partner violence is using 'trauma-informed design'

Published January 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
This artist's rendering shows a spacious living room, eating area and kitchen that will be the typical layout in a new domestic violence shelter that the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati is building.
Courtesy of YWCA of Greater Cincinnati and GBBN
Artist's rendering of a typical apartment in the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati's new homeless shelter for survivors of intimate partner violence.

A different kind of homeless shelter is taking shape in Avondale.

The YWCA of Greater Cincinnati is renovating a vacant apartment building to create 21 units of temporary housing for survivors of intimate partner violence.

The new shelter will be able to help twice as many people as the YWCA's current facility. But what sets it apart is that it's being designed through a lens of trauma-informed care.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss trauma-informed design, how it applies to this project and why it's being used in homeless shelters.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionYWCA of Greater Cincinnatidomestic violence
Stay Connected