New homeless shelter for survivors of intimate partner violence is using 'trauma-informed design'
A different kind of homeless shelter is taking shape in Avondale.
The YWCA of Greater Cincinnati is renovating a vacant apartment building to create 21 units of temporary housing for survivors of intimate partner violence.
The new shelter will be able to help twice as many people as the YWCA's current facility. But what sets it apart is that it's being designed through a lens of trauma-informed care.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss trauma-informed design, how it applies to this project and why it's being used in homeless shelters.
Guests:
- Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati
- Beth Robinson, CEO, Uptown Consortium, Inc.
- Jill Pable, professor, Florida State University and project lead of Design Resources for Homelessness
- Steve Kenat, principal and director of community development, SHP
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.