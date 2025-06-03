With the need for domestic violence services on the rise, a new shelter offers support for survivors

YWCA Greater Cincinnati saw a dramatic increase in the need for domestic violence services in 2024, with a surge in calls to its crisis line and greater need for shelter services.

In May, the organization opened a new domestic violence shelter in Cincinnati to help more women and families.

The space includes 21 apartment-style units and was designed with a trauma-informed approach to promote dignity, autonomy, and healing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the growing need for domestic violence services, the factors contributing to that growth and the support the new shelter will provide.

Guests:

Rickell Howard Smith, CEO, YWCA Greater Cincinnati

Jamille Collins-Allen, a social worker and domestic violence survivor

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

